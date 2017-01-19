For the win offers gaming for local residents





For many Western Illinois University students, tabletop gaming is a pastime that they bring with them to college, and the store For the Win in Galesburg offers those students the opportunit to engage in the local gaming scene.

“We mostly see students from (Western) and other players from Macomb at our bigger events like the midnight prerelease tournament we had for Aether Revolt on Friday night,” said Stomberg, owner of For the Win. “We love it when the Macomb gamers make the drive. They’re generally attracted to the events that are big enough to make it worth the gas money.”

For the Win is not Stomberg’s only business. In 2009, he opened the independent bookstore, Stone Alley Books & Collectables, on South Seminary Street. In 2015, Stomberg relocated Stone Alley Books & Collectibles to its East Main Street location and combined it with For the Win. “It’s more like one business with two names, really,” Stomberg said. “I think there are a mountain of challenges to owning any kind of small business, but that’s also part of the thrill.”

Stone Alley Books & Collectables sells both used and new books of all types. If a customer wants a book that is not available, Stomberg said he will special order both vintage and new books for them.

“Customers can bring in used books for store credit that can be used on either new or used books,” Stomberg said. For the Win, however, focuses on gaming and comic books, and consistently holds sales.

“We have a wide range of new and vintage comic books ranging from silver age books to current titles,” Stomberg said. “We get new comics from all the major publishers every Wednesday and a pull-file service available to subscribers.”

For gaming, For the Win carries a variety of card and board games that patrons are able to play in store.

“We carry Pokémon, Yu-Gi- Oh!, Force of Will, and a fairly extensive selection of Magic: the Gathering products and cards,” Stomberg said.

For the Win also hosts several weekly events for gaming fans, especially Magic: The Gathering, with Modern format played on Wednesdays, Commander played on Thursdays and Friday Night Magic every week.

“We host other Magic: The Gathering formats and drafts on Saturdays,” Stomberg said.

Other gaming events include Dungeons & Dragons on Wednesdays and Thursday evenings, and Yu-Gi-Oh! on Saturday evenings.

“We have a Pokémon and Yu-Gi- Oh! group designed for players 14 and under on Thursday afternoons,” Stomberg said, for young players who would normally be intimidated by higher level play.

In addition to the weekly gaming events, For the Win also hosts special events. Two upcoming events are the Magic: The Gathering Preliminary Pro tour Qualifier (PPTQ) on Jan. 21 and Magic the Gathering Invitational Championship on Feb. 5.

“The Magic PPTQ on Jan. 21 is a sealed deck event with a Top 8 draft to follow and registration is open right now,” Stomberg said. Sealed deck is a Magic: The Gathering format where players build a deck from six booster packs of cards, while a draft is a format where players sit in a circle and pass booster packs to each other, “drafting” a card from each pack they are given much like how a sports team drafts incoming professional players.

Registration for the Magic PPTQ is $35 and payment can be made by stopping in the store, through PayPal to ftwgalesburg@gmail.com or calling the store at 309-297-4658.

Stomberg also described the store championship he hosts for top players at the store from the year.

“The store championship on Feb. 5 is a free invitational tournament we hold as a thank you to our players,” Stomberg said. “Invitations are based on attendance to Magic events at For the Win throughout the year.”

As for Macomb’s own A Boy and His Tiger and Kozmic Game Emporium, Stomberg believed that there is no competition between them and For the Win. Stomberg has not had a chance to visit Kozmic Game Emporium nor visit A Boy and His Tiger’s new location. For both businesses, Stomberg said nothing but good things about them.

“A Boy and His Tiger has the best name I’ve ever seen for a comic and gaming store,” Stomberg said. “Other than some residual jealousy over their genius of name dropping’ Calvin & Hobbes,’ there’s no sense of competition between us. We are in different towns with different customers.”

For those who are new to gaming, Stomberg has some advice.

“The best way to break into gaming is to come on down and jump right in,” Stomberg said. “The other gamers are always willing to help out new players.”

Stomberg is always open to schedule future events at For the Win. For the Win’s upcoming events can be found on For the Win’s and Stone Alley Books & Collectables’ Facebook pages. For the Win and Stone Alley Books & Collectables is located at 238 East Main Street in downtown Galesburg. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.