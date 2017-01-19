Yogurt inspires inspiration



FYI in Macomb, will reopen Feb. 14 after being closed since last November. It could be the last time their doors open unless someone buys it.

FYI is a local yogurt store in the downtown square that opened in the summer of 2013. Heather and Justin Overstreet along with Bill and Malloree Buchanan, who are locals, own and run the store.

Heather Overstreet said the couples decided last summer it would be best to put FYI up for sale because they don’t have as much time for it anymore.

“We are both very family-orientated couples,” Overstreet said. “We need time for our families and then time that the business needs for two separate couples to communicate. So if someone were to come in and be a sole owner and operate the store, that’s how we would see this being a success.”

She said they will hopefully find a buyer soon because they would hate to see the business shut down. She even said they would stay and help the new owners out as long as they need.

“We are invested in training up the new people, and being there to support for a period of time,” Overstreet said. “Even beyond the time that’s in the selling contract. We would definitely be helpful. We want it to still be a success and we want it to stay here.”

Heather said they are looking for new owners who will carry out what is already successful and hopefully expand on it.

“We would hope that they take what we’ve started and continue the things that work well,” Heather said. “The two things that close yogurt stores are cleanliness and friendliness. Those are the two things we hammer to our employees and we believe in. This place has to be a friendly environment and it has to be clean. We would hope that those things that are engrained would continue, but also that they would venture out and expand a little bit. Just really stay engaged with the community.”

The two couples have been friends for years and have business and jobs of their own but wanted to do something fun Overstreet said.

“The four of us have been very good friends,” Heather said. “Justin and Bill always have fun, big ideas and we were talking about an endeavor like something to do. At that time we were really enjoying every time we would got out of town to a city or something we would find a yogurt place to take our kids. We really thought that was fun and thought that was something Macomb would enjoy having as well.”

When coming up with the name for the store, Overstreet said they wanted something fun and creative and that’s when FYI came about.

“What we tell people is ‘It’s for your imagination, you get to decide.’ It would be frozen yogurt insanity, fresh yummy ingredients, for your information. Legally we are registered as just FYI of Macomb. It doesn’t stand for something.”

Overstreet said owning FYI was exciting and fun especially working with the community and will miss it when she is gone.

“Hearing from the community how much they enjoy having a place that is family friendly to come to,” Overstreet said. “Not that it would go away if we’re not here, but to hear that feedback and know that I am a part of offering that to them, I’ll miss that.”

Overstreet said the only thing they want to ask of anyone interested in buying FYI is to be continue it being a family and community-orientated establishment.

They are selling the business through Steve Siberer from Century 21st. They are asking $80,000 for it. If interested you can contact Siberer at 309-255-3968.

They have decided to stay open through the summer but have not decided on an exact closing date if necessary.

“We want it to be here and we want it to stay open. It would be sad if weren’t here,” Overstreet said.