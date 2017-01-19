East Village demolished
January 19, 2017
Filed under News
East Village demolition began on Dec. 20 and will continue through the month of February. According to a study in 2008 provided by Director of Residential Facilities Joseph Roselieb, East Village had sustained $4 million in deferred maintenance since its construction in 1966. According to Roselieb, these renovations would of increased rent for East Village residents by 25 percent.
