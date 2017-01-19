East Village demolished



Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

East Village demolition began on Dec. 20 and will continue through the month of February. According to a study in 2008 provided by Director of Residential Facilities Joseph Roselieb, East Village had sustained $4 million in deferred maintenance since its construction in 1966. According to Roselieb, these renovations would of increased rent for East Village residents by 25 percent.