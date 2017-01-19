The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

East Village demolished

January 19, 2017
Filed under News

East Village demolition began on Dec. 20 and will continue through the month of February. According to a study in 2008 provided by Director of Residential Facilities Joseph Roselieb, East Village had sustained $4 million in deferred maintenance since its construction in 1966. According to Roselieb, these renovations would of increased rent for East Village residents by 25 percent.

